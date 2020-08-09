Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 1,048 new cases, 1 new death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released new numbers Sunday morning on positive cases of COVID-19 within the state.
According to the ISDH, there were 1,048 new positive cases in Indiana Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 74,328.
One new death due to coronavirus in Indiana was also reported on Sunday. There have been 2,835 total deaths due to the virus reported in Indiana.
ISDH said that 12,766 new individuals have been tested, with 17,712 new tests administered according to Sunday’s update. 841,125 individuals total have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, with 1,057,194 total tests given
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 9,354 total patients in Indiana have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 1,927 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
A total of 54,068 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana according to the latest data, bringing the percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state to 75.8 percent Sunday morning.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.