Man in critical condition following shooting in Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in Shawnee Park has left one man critically injured, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, calls to the shooting on Shawnee Park near the basketball courts came in shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Police on scene found a male victim, whose age is unknown at this time, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
No other details were provided at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
