4th Street Live! damaged amid protest LMPD says, as downtown businesses struggle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police says protesters walked through 4th Street Live! flipped chairs and tables over, set trash cans on fire, while people were eating and drinking at Fourth Street Live!
Fourth Street Live! is a part of a sector that has taken a lot of hits this year. Business owners have been struggling to stay afloat, some restaurants and stores have shut down operations permanently; especially downtown during this civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.
WAVE 3 News no longer has the permission to share the video LMPD sent to our newsroom.
The two live-streamers who were sourced in the footage released by police reached out to WAVE 3 News and said their videos were not cleared to use. They asked us to not to share said footage.
However, one of the protesters who did partake spoke on camera Sunday morning at a Kentucky Alliance press conference expressing their perspective.
“What is Breonna’s life to a few turned over tables, what is Breonna’s life to a few turned over chairs,” the protesters said. “If you go down to 4th Street right now, you can still go have lunch and your drinks.”
“How I see it, Fourth Street shouldn’t even be allowed to open right,” she continued. “The city needs to feel the weight of Breonna’s death. Your knees have been on the necks of black people for 400 plus years.”
12 people were arrested in connection to the protests.
4th Street Live! has not returned our request for comment on Saturday night’s protest damage.
