Amazon in talks to take over closed department stores nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amazon could be moving into shopping malls nationwide. The e-commerce giant is in talks with Simon Property Group to replace closed department stores.
Simon Property Group is the largest mall owner in the United States.
The Wall Street Journal reports Amazon would convert former or current JCPenney and Sears stores into distribution hubs.
It could be a win-win situation with Amazon getting more space and being closer to where customers live. Plus, mall owners would get a cash-rich tenant to replace bankrupt anchor stores.
