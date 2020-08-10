BoomBozz to host job fair at Westport Village location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you or someone you know is looking for a new job, BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar is hosting a job fair.
The job fair is for all positions at its Westport Village location at 1315 Herr Lane. Positions available include servers, hosts, kitchen staff and managerial positions.
Interviews will be conducted from August 10 through August 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Job fair interviews will be in person. Applicants are asked to wear a face mask when applying. If you don’t have a face mask, one will be provided.
