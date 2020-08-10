Clarksville High School student tests positive for COVID-19

A student who attends Clarksville High School tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus for in-person classes on Aug. 6. (Source: Pixabay)
By Quinn Brown | August 10, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 9:48 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clarksville High School student who returned to in-person class on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

Individuals who were in close contact with the student were notified.

Last week, Clarksville Community Schools operated on a modified split schedule, bringing half of the students on campus Thursday and half on Friday.

Students will be on a remote learning schedule from now until Aug. 24. If the district decides to extend remote learning, then it will announce the decision by Aug. 19.

