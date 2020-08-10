Clarksville High School student tests positive for COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clarksville High School student who returned to in-person class on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.
Individuals who were in close contact with the student were notified.
Last week, Clarksville Community Schools operated on a modified split schedule, bringing half of the students on campus Thursday and half on Friday.
Students will be on a remote learning schedule from now until Aug. 24. If the district decides to extend remote learning, then it will announce the decision by Aug. 19.
