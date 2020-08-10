Columbus SWAT arrests Bartholomew Co. man for domestic violence; 2nd man on drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - A SWAT team called out to arrest one man on a warrant for domestic violence also took in a second man after finding drugs.
Parker R. Broady, 24, is charged with criminal confinement, intimidation, strangulation, pointing a firearm, domestic battery, and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Broady was arrested around 8 p.m. Sunday after officers served a warrant at his home following a domestic incident during which he allegedly strangled a woman and put a gun to her head.
A second man living at the apartment was also arrested on unrelated charges. Jalen R. Nichols, 24, of Columbus, was taken into custody for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. His arrest resulted after officers arresting Broady saw drugs inside the apartment.
Both men were booked into the Bartholomew County Jail.
