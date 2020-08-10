Columbus SWAT arrests Bartholomew Co. man for domestic violence; 2nd man on drug charges

Parker R. Broady, 24, of Columbus, Ind., was arrested by SWAT following a domestic incident during which he allegedly strangled a woman and put a gun to her head. (Source: Columbus, Ind. Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway | August 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated August 10 at 11:15 AM
Parker R. Broady, 24, is charged with criminal confinement, intimidation, strangulation, pointing a firearm, domestic battery, and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Jalen R. Nichols, 24, of Columbus, was arrested by Columbus, Ind. police on drug charges.
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - A SWAT team called out to arrest one man on a warrant for domestic violence also took in a second man after finding drugs.

Broady was arrested around 8 p.m. Sunday after officers served a warrant at his home following a domestic incident during which he allegedly strangled a woman and put a gun to her head.

A second man living at the apartment was also arrested on unrelated charges. Jalen R. Nichols, 24, of Columbus, was taken into custody for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. His arrest resulted after officers arresting Broady saw drugs inside the apartment.

Both men were booked into the Bartholomew County Jail.

