Community activist Neal Robertson arrested during Sunday night protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warnings were repeatedly given by LMPD officers to people Sunday night during a protest in downtown Louisville.
Officers are now enforcing laws that prohibits protesters from being in the streets. LMPD said to allow for a free flow of traffic and for safety, people must stay on the sidewalks.
During the protest, six citations were issued and two arrests were made, out of those arrested was community activist Neal Robertson.
Robertson was arrested on two counts of obstructing a highway.
“It was about 200 protesters coming in the streets, walking on the streets,” Robertson explained. “And don’t take this the wrong way, but I was the only one arrested.”
Robertson, who is also president of the West Louisville Urban Coalition, said he does not agree nor understand why he was arrested.
“I never robbed nobody, I never murdered anybody, I never carjacked anybody,” Robertson said.
Obstructing a highway or other public passage acts as a Class B misdemeanor. Robertson spent the night in jail but said he will continue to protest.
“Am I supporting the rioting, the looting, no,” Robertson added. “I’m not talking about that, I don’t want you to riot and loot. I want you to disrupt, be in their face, letting them know we’re not going to have it anymore, it’s over.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.