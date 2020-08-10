Crystal Rogers’ mother says prayers are answered as FBI takes over daughter’s death investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in years, Sherry Ballard has hope.
“I’ve waited five years for this,” Ballard, the mother Crystal Rogers, said. “So the fact that it was actually happening was unreal to me. But at the same time, it was like God answered my prayers.”
Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it was taking over as the lead agency in the investigation into Ballard’s daughter’s death. She watched from her home over the weekend as FBI agents descended on Bardstown, Kentucky. Throughout the city, 150 agents served nine warrants throughout the city, looking for clues in connection to Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.
”It’s been very hard,” Ballard said. “It’s just brought everything back to the surface for us.”
Rogers disappeared in July 2015. Police found her car, a maroon 2007 Chevrolet, with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway. Rogers’ personal belongings were still inside the car when police officers found it.
Five years later, nobody has found Rogers’ body.
Sixteen months after Rogers’ death, in November 2016, Ballard’s husband Tommy, who was bullish in his search for their daughter, was mysteriously shot and killed in a field while hunting.
“It’s a void in our lives that we will never replace,” Ballard said.
A few weeks ago, fishermen found human remains on the Nelson-Washington County line. FBI agents sent the remains to a laboratory in Virginia for examination and have not commented on who they belong to.
The uncovered dirt and boxes of new evidence have given this grieving mother new hope.
“I pray that [the remains are] my daughter, and at the same time I turn around and I feel guilty because I prayed for that,” Ballard said. “And I just think that maybe this is my answer to finding where she’s at.”
Ballard is also hopeful the FBI agents will find something to put her daughter’s killer behind bars.
“I 100% believe I’m going to get answers,” Ballard said. “I have so many people praying and I don’t think God is not going to give me that.”
Ballard told WAVE 3 News FBI agents have not shared details of the case with her, nor have they informed her if the remains are her daughter’s.
