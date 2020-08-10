1 dead, 1 in critical condition following shooting in Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died and a second person was injured following a shooting on Cane Run Road.
The shooting was reported in the 4500 block of Cane Run Road around 3 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived, they found one man was dead inside of vehicle from a gunshot wound and a second victim had also been shot.
The second victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Smiley said he was in critical condition.
The name of the victim who died has not been released.
Smiley said it did not appear that the men shot each other.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.