Dump truck driver dies following accident in Spencer County

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was driving a dump truck died following an accident.
Emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Little Mount Church Road on a report of an accident involving a dump truck with someone trapped inside, according to Taylorsville Spencer County Fire Protection District.
Firefighters were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and assisted EMS with medical care, but the driver died from his injuries.
The name of the driver and the cause of the crash have not been released.
