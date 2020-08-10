FORECAST: Stormy week ahead

- TODAY: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible with strongest thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The radar looks to light up with scattered showers and thunderstorms today, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Outside the storms, today will be partly sunny with highs in the 80s.
Another round of thunderstorms is possible tonight into early Tuesday morning.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. After a stormy start, we look to see a brief break from the rain. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Highs tomorrow will rise to near 90°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms fade Tuesday evening, however, isolated thunderstorms are still possible overnight. Look for lows in the 70s once again.
The stormy weather pattern continues this week with the daily threat of scattered showers and storms and highs back in the mid to upper 80s mid through late week.
