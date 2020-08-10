Free WiFi to be expanded in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Free WiFi will be expanded in the Russell neighborhood.
Louisville mayor Greg Fisher made the announcement Monday while discussing the completion of the first phase of the Louisville Fiber Internet Technology project, or LFIT.
Fischer said 30 WiFi access points will installed throughout the Russell neighborhood, which will double the areas access to free WiFi. Digital Decision was selected to install the access points. The project is being supported in part though a $400,000 Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, according to Fischer.
As part of LFITs first phase, 100 miles of fiber network was added to the city. According to the mayor’s officer, part of the network runs along Broadway to Shawnee Park and into Portland via 22nd Street. Facilities including the Shawnee Library, the Nia Center and the Shawnee and Portland community centers are connected to the Internet through LFIT.
