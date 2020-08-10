Gov. Beshear recommends schools wait until late September to begin in-person classes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced his recommendation for an in-person start date for Kentucky schools.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear asked that schools wait until Sept. 28 to start in-person learning, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“It is a myth that kids do not get this virus,” he said. “It is a myth that they cannot spread it.”
Beshear said that outside of case totals not really slowing down, his office continues to see Kentucky families vacationing in South Carolina and Florida, two known hot spots.
“We have to have a plan and I (had) to make a recommendation that gives us a real chance for success,” Beshear said.
As expected, the state has updated its guidelines for bars and restaurants. Beginning Tuesday, such businesses can reopen at 50-percent capacity, under the following conditions:
+ Patrons must maintain 6-feet distance
+ All customers must be seated
+ No congregating at the bar
+ Food and drink service must end by 10 p.m.
+ Bars and restaurants must close by 11 p.m.
+ All staff and customers must wear masks
“If folks won’t do it, it will present a challenge that we can not overcome,” Beshear said.
Beshear also warned that Monday’s update on case totals was artificially low because of a technical issue with the state’s reporting system. He said there were 275 new cases, pushing the state total to 35,254. Two more Kentuckians have died from the virus, he said.
Beshear shared a few other pieces of data Monday:
+ 700,417 tests have been administered in Kentucky
+ 641 Kentuckians are hospitalized because of the coronavirus/155 are in an ICU
+ At least 8,738 Kentuckians have recovered
+ 13 kids under age 5 are among the newest patients
+ Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.71 percent
Beshear said he expects to revise some of Monday’s data at his briefing Tuesday.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
