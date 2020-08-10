Identity of shooting victim who died after being dropped off at fire station released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim who was dropped off at a fire station died.
Kaleb Woolen, 19, was dropped off at Engine 12, located on Manslick Road, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. His identity was released by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Kathy Hamilton.
He died at the station.
Shortly after, another shooting victim was dropped off at UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. The condition of that victim has not been released.
Police have not said if the shootings were related.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
