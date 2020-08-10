Man shot, killed in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 600 block of South 40th Street Monday. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed the shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene before being transported to the hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Mitchell said there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
