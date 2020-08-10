Man shot, killed in Smoketown identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in the Smoketown neighborhood has been identified.
Larry Eldridge, 29, was shot in the 800 block of South Hancock Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Eldridge was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
