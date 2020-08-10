Name for home-school location at church chosen by parishioners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’ve driven past Guardian of Angels Catholic Church in Louisville, you may have noticed something new out front.
Outside the church at 6010 Preston Highway is a red sign announcing the Terror of Demons Academy.
The Archdiocese of Louisville says the space is being used by Guardians of Angels parents who home-school, and will meet there every so often for group learning activities.
The name comes from the Litany to Saint Joseph which includes the phrase “terror of demons, pray for us.”
