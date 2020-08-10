New committee has goal to remedy lack of Black owned businesses, employees in NULU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new committee dedicated to seeking a way to remedy a lack of Black owned businesses and employees was formed by the NULU Board of Directors.
The board approved the formation of the committee on July 17.
The committee will be led by a Black business member of the NULU association who will also take a seat on the Board of Directors.
“It is our intention to add member and non-member individuals to that committee who can add value to its mission,” NULU Business Association Board President Rick Murphy said. “We also plan to interact with Black civic and religious organizations that will help us accomplish our goals.”
The association said individual member stakeholders have pledged $20,000 to launch an inclusivity incubator program with a goal to attract and assist Black-owned business start-ups with a business plan, entity creation and applications for funding.
The association also said it believes this new committee will address some of the recent concerns and demands sent to NULU business owners.
Many of the goals in the documents, including increasing Black business ownership and employments, have been embraced, according to the association. Group equity, diversity and inclusion training opportunities will also be provided by the association.
“Clearly the requirements, asked for in those documents, would not be financially or physically possible for the majority of small business owners,” Murphy said. “Many businesses are already struggling to keep their doors open following years of lost business from the closing of the Convention Center and now COVID-19.”
The new board is also planning to host periodic roundtable discussions with the areas Metro Council representative and other civic leaders.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.