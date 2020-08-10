Parents divided on Beshear’s recommendation to delay in-person classes until late September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents like Jenny Ferguson and Katherine Wolz represent thousands in Kentucky divided on Governor Beshear’s recommendation that schools delay in-person instruction until September 28th. Beshear previously recommended schools wait until mid-August to reopen.
Wolz, a mother of one in Hikes Point, tells WAVE 3 News that Beshear further delaying the start of in-person instruction is “frustrating.”
“When do our kids come first?” she asked. “I think in class in-person instruction is very important. I think a lot of students, I know for my daughter it’s very important to her structure.”
Wolz said the recommended delay would be a disservice to her 7-year-old, enrolled in Catholic school, and other students across the state.
However, Gov. Beshear argues that it’s still not safe to go back.
On Monday, he outlined the reasons for his recommendation, citing an increase of coronavirus cases, increased infection in children, unsuccessful reopening in other states, and irresponsible travel. When asked, he clarified that districts don’t have to abide by the recommendation, but if they don’t, they could be responsible for an outbreak.
“And to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes when we don’t have control over this virus isn’t the right thing to do for our kids,” he said.
Lt. Governor and Kentucky Department of Education Secretary Jacqueline Coleman stressed that Beshear’s decision also took teachers into account.
“More than anything, our educators deserve to be able to return to a place of work that is healthy and safe,” she said.
Parents like Wolz believe schools have had time to prepare.
“They are ready, they are prepared,” she said. “Put the faith in the schools that they’re going to be able to do it.”
Still, others like Ferguson, a mother of three in Elizabethtown, said she’d rather know her kids are safe at home. She tells WAVE 3 News she feels more involved in her children’s education through virtual learning.
“The way the numbers have been going as far as cases, it’s just the smartest thing to do right now,” she said.
Both parents agreed that their children were missing the socialization that comes with in-person instruction.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.