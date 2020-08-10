4 people shot, 2 dead after early morning shootings in Louisville

LOIUSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – After another night filled with gun violence in Louisville, two people are dead and two more are fighting for their lives.
One man died and a second person was injured following a shooting on Cane Run Road.
Teresa Gallaher heard several bullets rip through a car near the intersection where she lives at Cane Run Road and Crums Lane.
“I just heard what appeared to be like thunder,” Gallaher said. “I didn’t really think about it until I came outside to catch the bus for work.”
The shooting was reported in the 4500 block of Cane Run Road around 3 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived, they found one man was dead inside of vehicle from a gunshot wound and a second victim had also been shot.
The second victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The condition of the second victim has not been released.
Smiley said it did not appear that the men shot each other.
“We really don’t have this kind of stuff in this area,” Gallaher said. “Actually, I thought it was a car accident because we have a lot of those on Cane Run Road, but when I saw the police tape, and I saw the crime scene unit, something serious had gone on.”
That wasn't the only shooting police responded to Monday morning.
Several hours earlier, at 12:27 a.m., police said a man was found dead from a gunshot wound at a firehouse on Manslick Road.
That case is being treated as a homicide.
Police said it was just three minutes after finding that victim on Manslick Road that another gunshot victim was found at UofL’s Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call LMPD anonymously at (502) 574-LMPD.
