Positive COVID-19 test confirmed at Clarksville High School

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An individual at Clarksville High School who was last on the campus on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.
Individuals who were in close contact with the person were notified. It has not been confirmed if the person is a student, faculty member or parent.
Last week, Clarksville Community Schools operated on a modified split schedule, bringing half of the students on campus Thursday and half on Friday.
Students will be on a remote learning schedule from now until Aug. 24. If the district decides to extend remote learning, then it will announce the decision by Aug. 19.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.