Positive COVID-19 test confirmed at Clarksville High School
A student who attends Clarksville High School tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus for in-person classes on Aug. 6. (Source: Pixabay)
By Quinn Brown and Shellie Sylvestri | August 10, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 12:46 AM

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An individual at Clarksville High School who was last on the campus on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

Individuals who were in close contact with the person were notified. It has not been confirmed if the person is a student, faculty member or parent.

Last week, Clarksville Community Schools operated on a modified split schedule, bringing half of the students on campus Thursday and half on Friday.

Students will be on a remote learning schedule from now until Aug. 24. If the district decides to extend remote learning, then it will announce the decision by Aug. 19.

