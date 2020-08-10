StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

It has been an active past 24 hours already on the radar with flash flooding advisories and warnings. The air is back to that tropical setup and that means more heavy rain and flash flooding threats ahead. We will not see a significant push of dry air until perhaps this time NEXT week. It won’t rain the entire time, just be aware of the heavy rain risk daily. Even at night, there will be a risk for downpours to develop in a very scattered fashion.
Just like the last event, it is hard to pinpoint totals with these patterns. But it could reach over 3-6″ once again as grand totals this week in some spots while others get a spotty .25″ or .75″ here and there. Just be weather aware!
As far as the severe wind/hail side of this, today actually features a decent shot of a wind damage threat from the west this evening. There is an additional one from the north but it is unclear if that one will focus more of a heavy rain threat. Either way, the lines of thunderstorms will be playing ‘bumper cars’ this afternoon and evening.
We’ll keep you posted!
Have a Goode one!
