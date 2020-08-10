TARC coach operator tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator reportedly felt ill and left work immediately on August 3 and contacted their doctor.
TARC confirmed the coach operator had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The bus operator drove Route 10 between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
TARC suggested that anyone who rode the route to monitor themselves for possible symptoms.
All drivers are required to wear face coverings and are seated behind a closed barrier, preventing contact with passengers.
TARC will continue to operate for essential services only and all buses are cleaned, sanitized and disinfected daily.
