UofL’s Satterfield says ACC moving forward with plans to play football in fall

“They have purpose in their lives right now,” he said. “They’re coming over here, they’re practicing, they’re meeting, they’re lifting, they’re running, they’re doing all those things. They don’t want to jeopardize that so when they leave here they’re doing the right things,” he said. “If they end up opting out of this fall, then what are our guys gonna go do? What’s gonna be their purpose at that point? These guys have been playing football most of their lives. We have all these protocols, we’re testing, we’re doing everything to prevent any spread of this virus, but if they don’t have purpose, they’re 18-22 year-olds. Do we think they’re just gonna sit in their room 24 hours a day? It’s not gonna happen, that’s the reality of it.”