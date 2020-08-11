Attorney files lawsuit against LMPD claiming new enforcement violates constitutional rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local attorney has filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department against enforcement changes put into place Sunday night for protest marches and caravans.
Attorney David Mour, representing the F.I.R.M. Initiative Incorporated anti-racism group, filed the suit seeking injunctive relief against the department and Metro Government, claiming the new enforcement put in place is unlawful and unconstitutional.
Mour said in a Facebook post Monday evening that he would file a motion for injunction, saying their method of dealing with foot marches and caravans within the city violates the State Constitution and Kentucky State Law.
Starting on Sunday night, LMPD began enforcing laws for marches and caravans, citing safety concerns and an increase in unsafe behavior over the past weekend relating to protest activity.
Police said pedestrians must stay out of the streets, stay on the sidewalk and follow all laws for pedestrian traffic. Cars and pedestrians will also not be allowed to block roadways for any length of time.
Any participants who refuse to comply with any law or lawful order would be eligible for charges or an arrest, according to LMPD.
Mour said that after looking through LMPD’s “rules of engagement” regarding protests, it is not unlawful to walk on the street as long as the street or roadway is not rendered impassible without unreasonable inconvenience, citing Kentucky Revised Statute 525.140.
According to Mour, LMPD’s enforcement tactics were unlawful and an attempt to stop the rights of the American people to protest and march peacefully. Mour also said that LMPD’s report on Saturday’s incidents were inaccurate and misleading.
Sunday night, six citations were issued and two arrests were made relating to protest activity.
