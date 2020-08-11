CDC warns of virus that may paralyze kids could return in the fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With COVID-19 on everyone’s radar, doctors want to make sure you know about another virus that health experts believe we could see a possible outbreak of in the coming months.
It’s a rare, paralyzing condition that affects children called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.
Louisville teen Shane Roof and his family know a lot about AFM.
“When I was 14 my life was turned upside down,” Shane said. “One day I got sick and a few hours later I was paralyzed from the neck down.”
“The night before, which is a very common symptom, he complained of neck pain,” Shane’s mother Alex Roof said. “You never think that your child is going to become paralyzed within hours from something you can’t see. He didn’t have an accident.”
Shane was rushed to the hospital in 2017. He was eventually diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, which is a polio-like condition.
“It is a rare disease,” Dr. Michael Sweeney, neurologist at Norton Children’s Hospital and UofL Health said. “We see only a handful of cases here locally.”
AFM affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord, which causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. What’s odd about this condition, is that doctors say it peaks every other year, and 2018 was the most recent peak year.
Most of the cases happened between August and November. The largest outbreak year was in 2018, when there were 238 confirmed cases in 42 states and the average age was five years old. The concern is this year we will likely to see another surge.
According to the CDC, there are already 16 confirmed cases across the country.
Dr. Sweeney fears that during the COVID-19 pandemic, that cases might not be recognized as AFM or parents might be worried about taking their child to the doctor if they develop something as serious as limb weakness. “These symptoms can progress rather quickly and can develop respiratory problems,” Dr. Sweeney said.
The majority of people had a fever, respiratory illness or both about a week before symptoms appeared. Along with weakness in limbs, the common symptoms reported were problems walking, neck or back pain, fever, and limb pain.
CDC officials say they don’t know how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact any possible outbreak.
Shane currently spends a lot of time at Frazier Rehab.
“Doing all the therapy, I’ve re-taught my body how to do a lot,” Shane said.
Shane still struggles with his left arm, shoulders, and has some dexterity issues. He'll be celebrating his 18th birthday in just a few days. He says he's looking forward to driving one day and going to college at UofL.
The family said they want people to know about what happened to them.
“I don’t want any other kid to go through something like this,” Shane said.
The CDC believes that viruses, including enteroviruses, play a role in causing AFM. There is no specific treatment.
