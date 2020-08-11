15,000 Chromebooks requested by JCPS parents in one day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a single day, parents of Jefferson County Public Schools students put in requests for around 15,000 Google Chromebooks and 2,000 Wi-Fi hotspots as students prepare for Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) 2.0.
The requests began Monday, and as of Tuesday, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district has just about 15,000 Chromebooks and 8,000 hotspots remaining. He told parents the district has made sure students who need a device can get one before school starts.
Pollio said parents should receive more updates from their child’s school sometime this week if they haven’t already. They’ll receive information about virtual orientations and how schools will distribute Chromebooks and hotspots to students.
JCPS has posted all student forms on its website for parents to fill out before the school year. Parents can also access an NTI toolkit on the JCPS website for more information about expectations during NTI 2.0.
Teachers had their first day back on Monday, and they will continue to create lesson plans for NTI 2.0 for the next two weeks.
“This is always the most exciting time of the year,” Pollio said. “There are (usually) a lot of events taking place, back to school events that will have to be virtual this year. It’s going to be different in many ways, but we still feel that excitement.”
To fill out a device request form and to access the NTI Toolkit for families, click here.
