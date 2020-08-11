COMMENTARY: The example we set for our kids is long lasting and not without consequence

I want to be on the positive end of that judgement, known as a kind, compassionate and loving person. Heck, I can say that all I want, but I know what I do, how I act and react and how honest I am with myself and especially others will cement my standing with my kids. I haven’t been perfect or even close to perfect, especially lately. My kids know that. I know that. There’s not much I can do but continue to try to be a better father and a better person. A pandemic has certainly put a damper on many things, but I continue to hope things will get better, mostly for my kids. They are old enough to never forget the year 2020. It’s up to us as parents to help effect those memories and how they react to challenges in the future.