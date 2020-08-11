FORECAST: Most will stay dry this afternoon

- WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY: Risk for localized flash flooding with any thunderstorm/downpour
- NEXT WEEK: Blast of cooler, less-humid air still in the cards!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected into this Tuesday afternoon. The rain chance will be on the isolated side with most remaining dry. Highs generally in the 80s with the city having a decent shot at 90 degrees.
It looks like a quiet evening for much of WAVE Country. We will be watching a complex of thunderstorms to our west that will make a run toward I-65 after 2 a.m. They are likely to weaken and fall apart after that point. Lows in the lower 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon as highs rise into the upper 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms fade during the evening leaving behind partly cloudy skies. An isolated rain chance remains overnight as temperatures drop into the lows 70s.
The daily threat of scattered showers and storms lasts through the end of the workweek and into the weekend as highs remain in the upper 80s for most.
