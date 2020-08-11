FORECAST: Showers fade overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms continue to weaken as they move through the region. Showers will linger into the early morning hours for some.
Lows will be in the 70s Tuesday. While scattered storm activity may persist into the morning, storm coverage is expected to be lower Tuesday afternoon. This will allow highs to be in the upper 80s during the heating of the day.
Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night and storm chances will remain at a minimum as lows dip into the lower 70s again.
Scattered storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon as highs reach into the upper 80s. Many locations look to stay completely dry during this period.
An active weather pattern continues for the second half of the week as a cold front and a series of disturbances bring scattered showers and storms. High temperatures likely stay in the 80s for most locations throughout the week.
