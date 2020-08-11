FORECAST: Some will see downpours in the next few days

- WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY: Scattered downpours that produce heavy rain & wind
- NEXT WEEK: Signals for a cooler & less humid week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep skies partly cloudy overnight tonight as lows drop into the lower 70s. An isolated downpour possible to our south and west - most stay dry. If skies clear - look up - the Perseid Meteor Showers peaks this week.
The scattered storm chance returns Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms fade Wednesday evening leaving behind mostly cloudy skies.
Only a small, isolated rain chance remains Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the lows 70s.
Thursday brings another round of scattered storms in the afternoon as highs once again reach into the upper 80s.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend with an even higher rain chance Monday as a front passes the region.
In the wake of the frontal passage, we should be set to enjoy a drier, cooler week. We’ll see how that plays out in the days to come.
