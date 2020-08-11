Gov. Beshear: ’Both my family and I are okay’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear said that after a real scare due to illness and canceling live appearances Tuesday, he announced that him and his family has tested negative for COVID-19.
“I want to thank everybody out there who sent their thoughts and their prayers,” Beshear said. “This morning, late in the morning, I started feeling bad with a lot of the symptoms that can suggest COVID-19. Because of that, I immediately isolated and canceled events we had in the afternoon.”
It was earlier announced that earlier Tuesday morning, Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear had “not been feeling well,” according to a notice from the governor’s office.
“A couple hours later, I was tested. And even the short wait that I had to endure gives me newfound empathy for those that are having to wait even a couple days to get their test results back, knowing that they may be separated from their family and wondering what their immediate future is going to be,” Beshear said. “So I’m going to continue to try to lead with this empathy and hopefully it makes me a better Governor in addressing this virus.”
A video update was provided by Beshear in place of a live conference at the Kentucky State Capitol out of an abundance of caution.
During that video, Beshear announced 562 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 18 of those cases reported as children 5 years old or younger.
A total of 35,793 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the commonwealth so far.
Beshear also reported eight new deaths due to the virus in Kentucky, an 86-year-old male from Grant County; a 79-year-old female from Hopkins County; three females aged 54, 65 and 84, and two males aged 75 and 93, from Jefferson County; and a 60-year-old male from Ohio County.
Total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the commonwealth is now 783.
“This thing is real, it’s out there. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can to fight it,” Beshear said. “While my family ended up negative today, I know there are a lot of families out there that are positive. We send you our love, we want you to get better. We want to make sure we’re not spreading this to any other family that has to endure any of that hardship.”
There have been at least 711,017 coronavirus tests administered in Kentucky, and the positivity rate currently stands at 5.87 percent. At least 8,819 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
