Gov. Beshear, First Lady test negative for COVID-19, ‘feeling better’ according to governor’s office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - After an earlier notice where Governor Beshear and the First Lady were ‘not feeling well', the office of the governor announced that Beshear and his family have tested negative for COVID-19 and are recovering.
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear started feeling better according to communications director Crystal Staley, but that the Governor would provide his daily update through video instead of a live press conference.
Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear issued a notice saying a virtual event he was scheduled to attend had been postponed after he and the First Lady were reported as ‘not feeling well’ earlier this morning.
Out of an abundance of caution, that press conference scheduled at 1:00 p.m. was postponed. The virtual ceremony was a ribbon-cutting for the completion of three projects in Perry, Floyd and Clay counties that were funded through the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program.
Governor Beshear’s next live COVID-19 briefing will be on Wednesday, August 12 at 4:00 p.m.
