Gov. Beshear postpones Tuesday virtual event after ‘not feeling well’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The office of Governor Andy Beshear issued a notice saying a virtual event Tuesday afternoon featuring the Governor has been postponed after he and the First Lady were reported as ‘not feeling well'.
The notice said that Governor Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear started ‘not feeling well’ this morning, and out of an abundance of caution, the press conference scheduled Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. was postponed.
No other details were provided on Gov. Beshear or the First Lady’s condition. It is unclear if Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. COVID-19 media briefing will be held at the moment.
Tuesday afternoon’s virtual ceremony was a ribbon-cutting for the completion of three projects in Perry, Floyd and Clay counties that were funded through the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program.
