Grayson Lawson, Ky. teen missing since early August, found safe

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grayson Lawson was found safe and unharmed Sunday, Kentucky State Police Tpr. Stuart Jackson confirmed.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance is being conducted by KSP Post 12 Trooper Clint Overstreet.
Kentucky State Police are seeking leads to locate a missing Spencer County teen.
Grayson Lawson, 17, of Taylorsville, was last seen August 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.
Grayson is 5′8″, weighs 180 pounds, has long blonde hair, and blue eyes. When last seen, Grayson was wearing red pajama pants, a gray Spencer County High School hoodie and pink crocs.
Family members said her vehicle, a white 2012 Nissan Altima, was located, according to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have seen or have any information about the location of Grayson Lawson, call the KSP Frankfort post at 502-227-2221.
