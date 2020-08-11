‘It’s manic’: COVID-19 spike at New Albany nursing home angers, worries employees

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A spike in COVID-19 cases at a New Albany nursing home has employees worried not only for the residents but themselves. As of Monday, 23 residents and 21 staff members at Green Valley Care Center have tested positive for the virus.
Two employees WAVE 3 News talked to, who didn’t want to identify themselves out of fear of losing their jobs, said at the end of July they only knew about five cases at the center. By Aug. 3, the case total jumped up to nearly 40.
The two workers feel they need to speak out about what’s happening for the residents and staff they consider family.
”It’s manic. That’s the best way to say it,” they said. “Everybody’s high strung there right now, and emotions are running high. It’s a lot.”
They claim there is little communication to staff about positive cases and many employees have quit, leaving huge gaps for outside agencies to fill.
”We had nothing for a long, long time, until just two weeks ago, when they brought agency in there and boom,” they said. “But they don’t have to be tested, which makes no sense because everyone else is being tested.”
It has not been confirmed where the outbreak at Green Valley originated. As far as the testing of employees from third-party agencies goes, The Indiana State Department of Health did not directly respond to an emailed question about testing workers.
It is stated on the website of Life Care Centers of America (LCAA), the parent company of Green Valley, that everyone must be tested for COVID-19 before entering their facilities. LCCA runs more than 200 care facilities nationwide, including one in Washington state that is considered to be among the first hotspots of coronavirus cases in the country.
”We feel that they are about their top dollar and forget about the staff and the residents. It’s about the money,” the workers told WAVE 3 News.
These employees say it took petitioning to get LCCA to pay them a few dollars more in hazard pay and they were sent a letter stating they would not get emergency paid sick leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
”Older employees may have some vacation time, may, but they haven’t been able to take those either. Everybody’s vacation times have been halted,” they said.
WAVE 3 News reached out to management at Green Valley but have not heard back on any of the workers’ concerns, including the night of July 31 when they claim there was only one registered nurse on staff.
”If something would have happened majorly on the red zone hallways, and then out there on the regular hallways, how would that nurse be able to be in both places at the same time?” they questioned.
A Floyd County Health Department spokesperson says Green Valley has been nothing but cooperative with them as well as The Indiana State Department of Health, which has been there every other day. A state health department official says they are aware of the negative claims about Green Valley and are investigating.
