JCPS property tax increase to appear on ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County residents will be able to vote in November about whether to approve a 7 cent property tax increase.
The Jefferson County Public School Board passed the proposal in May.
District leaders said the extra tax money would be used for several things, including repairing older schools.
The Jefferson County Clerk’s office said it received a petition with 40,320 signatures concerning the the tax increase. Of those, 38,507 were determined to be valid with the JCPS district.
With the tax increase, for every $100,000 a home is worth the owner would pay about $70 extra a year.
