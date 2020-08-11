JCTC, Bellarmine partnership will help students transfer credits between the two schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two post-secondary education institutions in Louisville have announced an important partnership that will help students get not only the education they need, but the one they want.
The Jefferson 2 Bellarmine partnership aims to help Jefferson Community and Technical College students accomplish goals they never thought possible. The partnership would create a pathway that allows students to easily transfer hours from JCTC to Bellarmine.
Students must have a 2.0 GPA, and 24 transferable hours, and if price is the issue for students, Jefferson 2 Bellarmine also creates a competitive cost for JCTC students who want to transfer.
Some students can even take advantage of Bellarmine's campus in the meantime.
“Although they’ll be taking their classes at Jefferson, they’ll reap the full benefits of campus life and residential living,” said JCTC’s VP of Student Affairs Laura Smith, “and what it’s like being part of a living, learning community, and get that jump start being part of the Bellarmine community.”
This would create an opportunity for students that can’t get into Bellarmine right away. For example, if a student is denied admission to the school, they will be notified by the school of this program.
This will also help current students who wish to transfer to Bellarmine for a degree at the private liberal arts college.
“Jefferson students, welcome to Bellarmine,” said President Susan M. Donovan. " We promise to prepare you to be adaptive, flexible, and successful in our diverse and rapidly evolving world.”
This transfer program would also waive all application fees into Bellarmine if students meet the aforementioned requirements.
