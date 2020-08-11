Kentucky bars, restaurants adapt to latest round of restrictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky bars were allowed to reopen Tuesday after a second forced shutdown.
Restaurants can also now go back to 50 percent capacity indoors.
At Kern’s Korner Tavern on Bardstown Road, burgers were on the grill and drinks were being served Tuesday, but masks and signs show life still isn’t what it used to be.
“Obviously, business has been down pretty significantly,” owner Clay Shulhafer said. “A lot of the steps that the governor has taken, we’ve been doing for months anyway.”
That was the case Tuesday when some loosened restrictions came with new guidance.
At the bar and grill, workers were already shutting down before the new 10 p.m. requirement to stop serving and the 11 p.m. deadline to close.
But changes like increasing capacity to 50 percent from 25 is something Shulhafer said he is hopeful will help bring in more business.
"I think it'll help some," he said. "Obviously, we need everything we can get. So, we'll take it, but it's been tough slugging for the last five months or so."
Other Louisville bars have noted how tough it has been to stay open, too. Some have been more critical on social media of the latest restrictions.
The governor’s guidelines also require all customers to be seated and socially distant, and make it so they can’t gather at the bar area.
“Hopefully, we won’t have to go backwards,” Shulhafer said. “Hopefully, all the proprietors around town will do what they need to do to ensure the safety of the customer and their employees.”
All customers and workers are also still required to wear masks.
