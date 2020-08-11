Kroger parking lot shooting leaves man in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting has been reported in the parking lot of a local Kroger store.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was found with several gunshot wounds in the Wilder Park Kroger parking lot on South 3rd Street around 5 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed.
He was transported via EMS to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Major Crimes Unit, and anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD.
Traffic from South 3rd Street between West Fairmont Avenue and Whitney Avenue is being diverted and drivers are advised to take Southern Parkway as an alternate route until further notice.
This story will be updated.
