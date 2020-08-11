LG&E customers reminded to call before they dig on National Safe Digging Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities are urging consumers to call before they dig.
National Safe Digging Day serves as a reminder for people to call Kentucky 8-1-1 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.
According to LG&E and KU, every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without calling.
Four steps to safe digging:
1. Contact Kentucky 811 online or by phone at least two business days in advance.
2. Wait the required amount of time.
3. Respect the marks that outline the underground utility lines and equipment and the tolerance zone of 18 inches on each side.
4. Dig with care.
Consumers can access Kentucky 811 through its online option “811Now,” which provides an online form to request facility markings at a single address, or by dialing 8-1-1. Both are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
