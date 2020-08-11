LMPD: Woman driving with suspended license charged with DUI, assault after hitting skateboarder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A skateboarder is suffering from a serious head injury and a Louisville woman is facing criminal charges for reportedly hitting them with her car.
It happened Monday night around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of 30th Street and West Market Street between Portland and Russell.
Kimberly Lucas, 53, is facing several charges including driving under the influence and felony assault.
Lucas’ arrest report reveals she allegedly blew a .147 on a breathalyzer and struggled during a field sobriety test. The arresting officer also wrote in the report that Lucas said she drank two beers before getting behind the wheel.
She reportedly has a prior DUI conviction from 2012 and was driving on a suspended license.
