LouCity FC postpones Wednesday’s game after member of opposing team tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC’s Wednesday night game against the Sporting Kansas City II organization has been postponed after a covered member of the Kansas City team tests positive for COVID-19.
The USL Championship made the decision Tuesday morning after confirming the positive test result within the Sporting KC II organization.
According to the league, a covered person within the organization consist of players, coaches, and staff members who may come in contact with the team. No details were given on the position of the member who tested positive within the Kansas City organization.
Out of an abundance of caution, LouCity FC and Sporting KC II will now meet one week later on Wednesday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.
Louisville City FC said in a statement that numerous rounds of COVID-19 testing have taken place within the football club since before the USL Championship’s restart in July. There has not been a positive test result within the Louisville City FC organization.
The postponement of Wednesday’s game will make LouCity’s next matchup against Loudoun United FC Saturday at 8;00 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.
