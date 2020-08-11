Louisville details new program to combat racial disparities in health care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While providing an update on the coronavirus in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer said he believes the pandemic continues to expose racial inequities in our health care system.
A campaign launched on Friday called "1, 2, 3, no cost to me" will provide outreach and targeting information and access to communities of color.
“We know that African Americans fall lowest when it comes to health outcome. and this pandemic is no different,” said Jackie Richardson of Health and Family Services. “Kentucky has confirmed over 35,000 cases, positive COVID-19 cases and of that 13% are African American. And the death rate is at 14% when we only have in our state 8.5% African American.”
The campaign will focus on the seven largest counties in Kentucky. It is in conjunction with Gov. Andy Beshear’s plans to acquire health insurance for 100 percent of uninsured African Americans in the state.
