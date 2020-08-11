Man charged in Bullitt County murder

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man is being held on multiple charges, including murder, after the shooting death of another man over the weekend.
According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened early Sunday in the Triangle Lane area. Deputies found the victim, who was later identified Michael Turner, suffering from a gunshot wound. Turner was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigation by BCSO detectives led them to identify Trenton Schaaf, 21, as the the suspect in Turner's murder early Monday. A warrant for his arrest was obtained.
By midday Monday, Schaaf had been tracked to a location in Louisville and was placed under surveillance by Bullitt County detectives and Louisville Metro police. After Schaaf returned to Bullitt County, he was arrested by detectives following a foot chase. The sheriff’s office says Schaaf was armed with a pistol when taken into custody.
Schaaf was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center on murder, robbery, tampering with evidence and drug possession charges.
