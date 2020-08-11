6 members of one Louisville family test positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville grandmother said six members of her immediate family tested positive for COVID-19. Only two, Jo Coffman, 65, and her 38 year old son, required hospitalization.
“The first few days I thought I was dying,” Coffman said. “That’s how bad it was.”
Like so many, Coffman, a diabetic, said the virus came on with severe headaches and a relentless fever. Two days after she was admitted, her son also landed in the hospital where he is still recovering.
“If he had waited the next morning, he wouldn’t be here,” Coffman said. “That’s how bad he has it, a lot worse than what I did.”
In spite of using masks and hand sanitizer, Coffman said her husband and three grandchildren also tested positive for COVID-19. They remain symptom free.
“I was very panicked,” Coffman said. “I started crying and I thought, please God, don’t let us all end up in the hospital.”
She isn’t sure, but Coffman said her family could have been exposed after her granddaughters attended a playdate.
Coffman still bears the bruises left by the IV’s from her 10 days in the hospital. Now back home, COVID-19 has left her weak and worried about others.
“I’d like to challenge Governor Beshear to shut down everything down in Kentucky,” Coffman said. “That’s the only way we’re going to get rid of this virus.
