1 dead in crash near Ford Kentucky Truck Plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person died in a crash involving a car and a semi on Chamberlain Lane, according to Louisville Metro police.
The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in front of the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant.
A preliminary investigation showed a car was driving northbound on Chamberlain Lane when it was hit by a southbound semi making a left turn into the Ford parking lot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.
No other injuries were reported.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
