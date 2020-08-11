Name of victim in deadly Shawnee neighborhood shooting released

One man was killed after being shot around 5:30 p.m. Monday in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | August 11, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 1:22 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The vicitm of a deadly shooting yesterday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood has been identified as a Prospect man.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says David W. Boggs, 50, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Boggs was shot and killed in the 600 block of South 40th Street around 5:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls to teh tip line are anonymous.

