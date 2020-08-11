New program created by Ky. Supreme Court to reduce eviction cases in Jefferson County

“Even before COVID-19 hit, we were working with local partners to stop evictions and support our most financially vulnerable populations,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “This new program provides a critical last line of defense for those who need it the most, and will have an immediate and drastic impact on families and individuals throughout our city. I am very appreciative of this coordinated effort between the court system, Legal Aid and Louisville Metro Government, which creates a win-win scenario for all, as landlords receive payment and tenants are able to remain in their homes.”