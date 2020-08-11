New program created by Ky. Supreme Court to reduce eviction cases in Jefferson County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has established a new program in an effort to streamline and reduce eviction cases within Jefferson County.
The new Eviction Diversion Pilot Project was announced Tuesday that will connect tenants and landlords with rental assistance through Louisville Metro Government and other community organizations, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Beginning on August 24, the program will help renters avoid eviction for nonpayment of rent on residential properties. The program will be offered until a further order of the Ky. Supreme Court.
“The Jefferson District Court judges appreciate the opportunity to pilot Kentucky’s first eviction diversion program,” Jefferson Chief District Judge Anne Haynie said. “We’re especially grateful to Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes of the Supreme Court and Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton of the Court of Appeals for being the driving force behind this initiative. This program will benefit both parties by reimbursing eligible landlords for missed rent payments and keeping tenants in their homes, which is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
A new Supreme Court administrative order said eviction summons will be accompanied with written information about where a renter can apply for rent assistance. At an initial eviction hearing, affected renters will also be informed that certain local agencies will be able to offer assistance for funding on some or all of the rent owed.
Louisville Metro Government and the Legal Aid Society will have a representative on hand for each eviction hearing. Hearings will then be put on hold for seven days for tenants to explore various funding options.
“Even before COVID-19 hit, we were working with local partners to stop evictions and support our most financially vulnerable populations,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “This new program provides a critical last line of defense for those who need it the most, and will have an immediate and drastic impact on families and individuals throughout our city. I am very appreciative of this coordinated effort between the court system, Legal Aid and Louisville Metro Government, which creates a win-win scenario for all, as landlords receive payment and tenants are able to remain in their homes.”
Ky. Supreme Court chose to start the program within Jefferson County because funding available through Louisville Metro Government and several community agencies. The court said that their goal is to implement the Eviction Diversion Program statewide once funding resources become available in other counties.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.